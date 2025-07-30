Exclusive: Sharad Malhotra and Ashnoor Kaur approached for Colors TV’s Bigg Boss 19

The countdown has officially commenced for the highly anticipated return of Bigg Boss Season 19 on Colors TV, a reality television phenomenon known for its captivating twists and unpredictable drama. Following the overwhelming success of Season 18, excitement among fans has escalated to a dizzying height, creating an electric atmosphere. Social media platforms are alive with chatter, as fans eagerly share their theories and predictions, fueling the frenzy surrounding the imminent season. As Bigg Boss prepares to unveil what is expected to be its most explosive and enthralling season yet, the air is thick with expectation and enthusiasm, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

The media is abuzz with news about the big names being approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Names like Purav Jha, Khushi Dubey, Apoorva Makhija, Aamir Ali, Mugdha Chaphekar, Amaal Malik, Chandni Sharma and many more have surfaced and are being written about vividly.

We at IWMBuzz.com have learnt that among the popular celebrities, Sharad Malhotra and Ashnoor Kaur are in talks with the channel and makers for a confirmed berth in the starting line-up of Bigg Boss 19.

Sharad, who was last seen on TV in Vidrohi, has been away from the buzz of television for some time now. His comeback with Bigg Boss would be reason enough for his fans to cheer for. As for Ashnoor Kaur, she was last seen on TV in Suman Indori. She recently graduated, which brought her a new high.

