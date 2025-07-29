Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Kapil shares a close moment with Mangal; Adit feels insecure

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) getting caught in the rain amidst goons, on the way to her meeting. It was by sheer luck that she found Adit (Naman Shawarma) on the road, also caught amidst rain. Both of them got home safely. We have seen the big promo of the Teej celebration where Mangal is fasting for Kapil.

The upcoming episode will kickstart the Teej celebration where Mangal will get dressed and will reach Kapil’s house. Pratima will order Mangal to do her Teej puja with utmost sincerity for her son Kapil. Kapil will be seen sharing a close moment with Mangal when he will put the bangles into her hand. Adit who would have come there with Saumya will see this sight and will be hurt. Saumya will demand that Adit arrange bangles in her hand. But Adit will not be able to do so, and will walk out of the premise, feeling insecure on seeing Mangal with Kapil.

