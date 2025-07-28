Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Saumya gets angry at Adit; feels insecure in the presence of Mangal

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw major drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) stuck at Kapil’s (Kapil Nirmal) house when Akshat was unwell. Kapil’s mother put Mangal in a problem situation when she stopped Mangal from returning to Adit’s house. However, Mangal reached the house, but got unwell and went into a deep slumber. Adit got worried and called for the doctor. They got to know that she was given a dose of sleeping pills, which again pointed fingers at Kapil’s mother.

The upcoming episode will put the focus on the Teej celebration, where Mangal is slated to fast for Kapil. The promo has viewers glued to it as it also establishes Adit’s pain as he sees Mangal fasting for another man.

The episodes to air will also see Saumya’s (Jia Mustafa) insecurity with the presence of Mangal in the same house. We saw Adit care for Mangal when she was unwell. Saumya did not like this one bit and even questioned Adit on it.

We will see Saumya trying to impress Adit as she will make preparations for her first Teej in Adit’s house. Adit will be preoccupied with his interview scheduled to happen. Saumya will get angry, but Adit will ease her insecurity and promise to return soon after the interview to help her shop for Teej.

It will be interesting to see who Mangal will fast for, and who will eventually end up breaking her fast.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties. Even after her separation from her husband Mangal has shown the determination to become an entrepreneur, gaining strength to be an independent woman. The show stars Deepika Singh, Naman Shaw, Urvashi Upadhyay in main roles.