Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Adit-Mangal stand by Ishana; get Yash caught for his crime

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Adit (Naman Shaw) and Mangal (Deepika Singh) being shocked to see the act of Ishana, where she stole money from Saumya and also indulged in handling packets of drugs. We wrote about Ishana falling into Mangal and Adit’s trap when she came to the place where the blackmailer asked her to come. Ishana had no option but to come clean with her parents on what she did. Ishana not only revealed stealing money from Saumya but also told about keeping packets in the delivery load. When Adit forced her to tell him about what Yash was blackmailing her for, Ishana had to reveal the truth of faking being slapped by Kapil. Adit and Mangal were shocked to see the video in which Ishana took Kapil’s hand and slapped herself.

The upcoming episode will see Ishana pleading with her parents to save her, promising that she will not do anything like this in future. Mangal will decide to take Ishana to Kapil and tell him about everything. But when the police will barge in, Ishana will tell them the entire truth. Mangal and Adit will be on her side, and will tell the police that she was being blackmailed by her friend. This will lead to the police arresting Yash.

What will happen next?

