Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Kartik falls down the stairs; Lakshmi senses a new problem

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) overcoming all odds and getting the property back in Kartik’s father’s name. Jia was, however, happy as she got married to Kartik, even after he tried to halt the marriage by fainting. The marriage happened, but Lakshmi had the last laugh as Kartik did not sit with Jia as the groom for her marriage. Lakshmi and Kartik united and threw Jia outside the house.

Happy days were back again in the Nigam household, and all of it started with the preparation for the Teej Puja. As Lakshmi fasted for Kartik’s well-being, Kartik too fasted for his wife.

The upcoming drama will see Kartik in his eagerness to get dressed for the puja, climbing the stairs in a hurry, only to fall down the stairs and get hurt in his hand. Lakshmi and others will be perturbed by Kartik’s fall. Lakshmi will be more worried as she will see it as a bad omen just before the auspicious puja.

As we know now by the promo that is on air, Kartik will be getting back to the stage where he will be singing. Amidst the concert, Jia will be found dead, with Kartik blamed for her death.

How will incidents lead up to Jia’s death?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar is the journey of love between Kartik and Lakshmi and how their love triumphs over all adversities and gets together. The show has Sshubham Dipta and Sanika Amit playing the leads.