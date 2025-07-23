Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Malla ruins Mannat’s efforts to feed NGO kids; Will Mannat be arrested?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) facing Malla (Sharain Khanduja) and addressing the big truth of Aishwarya Rai Singh (Mona Vasu) being her real mother and the one to donate her liver to her mother Shruti. Malla vowed to ruin Mannat.

We saw Mannat and Vikrant (Adnan Khan) having to impress their investors as they organised a big feast for NGO kids. Mannat cooked a sumptuous meal for the kids. The episode will see the kids having a fun time dancing merrily with Mannat and Vikrant. They will also force Mannat and Vikrant to feed a sweet bit to each other.

The upcoming episode will see the shocking twist of Malla’s ploy getting executed, wherein the kids who ate the food will fall sick after eating it. The police will arrive at the scene, with the blame falling on Mannat, as she had got the materials to prepare the food.

Who will save Mannat from getting arrested?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.