Colors’ Dhaakad Beera Full Cast, Release Date, Time, And More

Colors is coming up with a new show, Dhaakad Beera, produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films. The show is set in Haryana, while it chronicles the story of a brother and sister duo and glorifies killing for fake pride. Check out the full cast of the Dhaakad Beera and more updates below.

Full Cast

1) Divyam Shukla

The young child actor Divyam will play the role of a 7-year-old boy. As per the reports, his name in the show will be Samrat. The child actor is known for his appearances in several ads and TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, web series Farzi, and more.

2) Rakshanda Khan

Popular TV actress known for her performances in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Naagin 3, and others return in a fierce role in Dhaakad Bera as Bhanwari Devi as per the reports.

3) Pankuri Aswathy

Known for her impactful performance on-screen in shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Maddam Sir, and others, returns with Dhaakad Bera. The actress will appear in a cameo, and her character will die soon.

4) Karan Sharma

Karan Sharma, a popular TV actor known for shows like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan and Udaariyaan, will appear in Dhaakad Beera in a key role. Details about his character have yet to be revealed.

5) Manish Khanna

Senior actor Manish, who has appeared in shows like Naagin, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Prachhand Ashok, and more, will appear in Dhaakad as a big landowner and also the head of the place. However, he will appear after a few episodes and will not be seen in the initial part.

6) Reema Worah

The TV actress will appear as an antagonist in Dhaakad Beera. In contrast, Reema has appeared in projects like Dil Diyaan Gallaan, Mehendi Wala Ghar, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, etc.

7) Rivaan Gajbhiye

He is a child artist who has appeared in projects like Dreamgirl 2 and others. Rivaan will appear in Dhaakad Beera in a key role; however, details about his character are yet to be revealed.

8) Shweta Munshi

Known for her appearance in Kyunki Jeena Isse Ka Naam Hai, she is also a cast member of the Dhaakad Beera; however, no details are available.

9) Ajay Nain

Ajay has worked in several TV shows and films, but his appearance in Adaalat as Dave gained him popularity. He will also appear in Dhaakad Beera.

10) Kessar Kansara

She is a child artist known for her appearances in Aami Dakini, Preem Leela, and Matti Se Bandhi Dor. She will appear in a key role in the show Dhaakad Beera.

11) Viren Gangwani

Known for his appearance in Commando and Hamara Parivar, he is also likely to appear in the upcoming show Dhaakad Beera.

Release Date, Time, And More

Dhaakad Beera is all set to premiere on 24 July 2025. The show will air at 7:00 PM, replacing Meri Bhavya Life.