Noyontara Upcoming Twist: Noyontara meets Shaoli’s mother; gets a clue about Shaoli’s death

Noyontara the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Noyontara (Shruti Bhist) being determined to find the truth related to Shaoli’s death and prove Surjo’s (Arjun Chakraborty) innocence. We saw Lolita listening to Noyontara and Poulomi’s conversation and wondering what Noyon would find out now. As we know, Noyon has been requesting Poulomi to take her to Shaoli’s house so that she could get more information. Lolita was worried about Noyon getting any clue.

The upcoming episode will see Noyon going to Shaoli’s house along with Poulomi to meet Shaoli’s mother. She will question her mother why she did not lodge a police complaint against Surjo for Shaoli’s murder, if she was so sure of Surjo being behind the death. Noyon will ask Shaoli’s mother to tell her what exactly happened on the day of the death. Shaoli’s mother will tell Noyon that when Surjo’s car came, Shaoli got a phone call from someone after which she decided to drive the car herself and go alone. This will cause Noyon to worry, and she will want to find out who had called Shaoli just before the accident.

Will Noyon get more leads to Shaoli’s death?

