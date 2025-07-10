Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat knows the truth about Malla; feels betrayed in friendship

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) playing her game correctly in showing Aishwarya her place in her own house. As we know, Mannat has been dictating over Aishwarya. Aishwarya has been looking for means in which she can outsmart Mannat and get back her power. We wrote about the big fiasco that happened during the reception wherein Neetu’s act put Mannat on the receiving end. However, Mannat exposed Neetu which created a rift between Neetu and Malla.

The upcoming episode will see Malla and Mannat having a faceoff in which Malla will push Mannat who will have a head injury and fall unconscious on the ground. Malla and Aishwarya will have a confrontation during which Malla will blurt out all that she did to marry Vikrant. Mannat who would gain consciousness, will be shocked to know the true colour of Malla. Mannat will be hurt by Malla’s betrayal of friendship. She will question her as to why she did that to her.

What will happen next?

