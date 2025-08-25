Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere Review: Looks A Tad Bit Lost

Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season, and while the show still has the glamour, drama, and chaos we’ve come to expect, something about the grand premiere felt oddly out of place—like a puzzle with too many mismatched pieces. Despite an interesting theme and a digital-first format, the show struggles to find its footing from the get-go.

To begin with the positives, the format this season looks promising. Titled “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, the show promises to put power directly in the hands of the contestants, while giving viewers a bigger say in the game’s twists and turns. The new house—designed like a cozy cabin in the woods—adds a fresh aesthetic, and the lack of a jail feels like a deliberate choice to keep the punishments more creative and psychological.

And then there’s Salman Khan, who is, as always, the star attraction. He enters with his usual swagger, infusing energy into an otherwise uneven lineup. Over the years, Salman has become the soul of Bigg Boss, and in this season more than ever, it feels like he may be the only reason to keep watching. He’s interacting more deeply with the contestants, cracking jokes, sharing moments, and anchoring a show that seems increasingly dependent on his charisma.

But the contestants this year? That’s where things start to go sideways.

From influencers like Awez Darbar and Mridul Tiwari to actors like Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, and Gaurav Khanna, the mix feels completely scattered. There’s no clear dynamic, no standout personality (at least not yet), and worse—many of them appear unsure of who they even are. Some look camera-ready but character-flat. Others, like Amaal Mallik, are bringing emotional baggage, but it’s unclear whether it will translate into meaningful content.

The pacing is off too. The premiere moved like a confused sudoku puzzle—all pieces present, but the logic missing. There’s a lack of spark between the contestants, and the early interactions feel more like forced networking events than potential battlegrounds for reality TV.

Even the audience involvement, while a smart addition on paper, hasn’t shown much impact just yet. It feels more like a buzzword than a game-changer—something that may evolve as the season progresses, but didn’t make a strong debut.

The season has good bones: a strong host, a novel theme, an open format, and high production value. But right now, it feels like the house is filled with placeholders rather than players.

Bigg Boss 19 may pick up steam in the coming weeks, but based on the premiere alone, it’s hard to feel excited. If this were a movie, Salman would be the only one worth the ticket. The rest? Still searching for their script.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 on Jio Hotstar / Colors TV.

IWMBuzz rates it 2/5 stars.