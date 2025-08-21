Exclusive: Keshav Lokwani to enter Colors TV’s Manpasand Ki Shaadi

Actor Keshav Lokwani, who has featured in projects Dange, Chhal Kapat – The Deception, Mukhbir – The Story of A Spy etc, will soon enter the Colors TV show Manpasand Ki Shaadi. This newly launched show, coming from Rajshri Productions, depicts a new-age love story wherein the girl finds her suitor, as per her choice. The concept shows the evolution of minds when it comes to marriage, where options like love marriage and arranged marriage are not considered by the youth in today’s time. Instead, they prefer to choose their ‘manpasand’ soulmate. The show has newcomers Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi, performing well in their roles.

As we know, Aarohi has been given a time span of one month by her father to find her ‘Manpasand Ka Dulha’. In the process, she meets Abhishek Dewan, who comes from a different background and financial status.

Amidst this, the story will introduce a new character, who will be played by Keshav Lokwani, who will come into Aarohi’s life and will seem to be the perfect man for her.

