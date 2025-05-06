Exclusive: Newbies Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi to play the leads in Rajshri Productions’ Colors show

Rajshri Productions the acclaimed banner which has given the television space many realistic and successful concepts, will soon be back on the small screen space with a new show on Colors.

The acclaimed banner has always been one of the pioneers when it comes to introducing new faces in their projects. The banner’s new Colors show will see two newbies being introduced as leads.

The concept for Colors is slated to be a love story cum family drama. We at IWMBuzz.com hear exclusively that newbies Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi have been locked to play the leads in the Colors show.

As per a reliable source, “Akshun Mahajan and Esha Suryawanshi are new to the table as actors. This will be the first experience for both of them.”

For the uninitiated, the Sooraj Barjatya helmed banner has given successful shows on TV that include Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Radha, Ek Shyam, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Piyaa Albela etc. Their last work on TV was Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! for Star Plus.

Rajshri Productions’ acclaimed project on the web space titled Bada Naam Karenge on Sony LIV launched recently and was well-accepted by the audiences.

The new show for Colors coming from the banner, is touted to be yet another clutter-breaker with respect to family dramas on TV.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.