Noyontara Upcoming Twist: Surjo orders Noyontara to vacate his room; Will Lolita change Surjo’s decision?

Noyontara the Colors television show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen engaging drama with Noyontara (Shruti Bhist) having a fall after which Surjo (Arjun Chakraborty) carried her into his room and nursed her wound. We wrote about the confrontation between Noyon and Shaoli that resulted in Shaoli breaking the windowpane in Surjo’s room. This made Surjo furious and called her a fraudster who wanted to ruin his happiness and that of his family’s.

The upcoming episode will see Surjo’s anger multiply, after which he will ask Noyon to get out of his room. Noyon will try arguing that it was him who brought her to the room. Sensing that she is too shrewd and cunning, Surjo will order that she goes out. However, Lolita will stop Surjo from sending her out and will instruct that he considers Noyon as his wife. Also, Noyon has this daunting task of proving Surjo’s innocence in seven days.

How will Surjo take this order?

