Exclusive: Ayesha Singh Credits Adnan Khan For Good Performance: “Adha Toh Unke Vajah Se Easy Ho Jata Hai”

Ayesha Singh is currently appearing in the titular role in the show Mannat alongside Adnan Khan. It is a Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. As the show is winning hearts, in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the actress credited her co-star Adnan and shared her experience working with him.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, Ayesha shared her opinions on winning the audience’s hearts. When the interviewer asked the actress about receiving love from the viewers for her and Adnan’s chemistry and their characters separately, Ayesha said, “We both are very grateful that Manvik is getting so much love.”

Further Ayesha shared, “I’m very lucky that Adnan sir you know is my co-star and I feel ‘Adha Toh Unke Vajah Se Easy Ho Jata Hai Life Kafi’ and look forward for the scenes with him because it is more fun, shooting with him, knowing his takes and he is such a postive human being that you only see the better side of life with him.

Crediting Adnan for the love, Ayesha said, “So I feel good with him to do scenes, and I think Manvik is gaining all the love and recognition because of him, a lot, lot, lot because of him. So, yes, I’m very grateful that I found him here, and I’m grateful that you guys are loving the bond and all, so thank you.”

Check out the full interview below to know more updates about Ayesh Singh on playing Mannat, show updates, etc.