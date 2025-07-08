Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat exposes Neetu; Vikrant loses his face

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) having to deal with all the madness in the Saluja house after exerting her supremacy over Aishwarya Rai Singh by showing the legal documents that proved that she owned the half shares of Mezbaani. Neetu tricked to get Mannat in trouble during the reception by showing pictures of Mannat and Vikrant in place of Malla’s pictures. This angered Vikrant and he blamed Mannat for it. However, Mannat decided to prove her innocence.

The upcoming episode will see big drama with Mannat showing proof of Neetu’s video. Neetu will be questioned by Ronnie which will make things very ugly in the function. Vikrant will have no face to show. As we know, Vikrant and Malla had challenged Mannat for the proof, and if successful, Vikrant had told her that he will apologize to her with folded arms.

Will Vikrant keep up his word?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.