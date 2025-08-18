Serial Twists Of Last Week (11-17 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, providing our readers with updates on newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and engaging and interesting snippets from their favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points of the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Anupamaa standing tall to support Sarita against the accusations levied by Raahi and Pakhi. The truth came out, which got Anupamaa blasting out in anger against her own family for treating them badly. Anupamaa slapped Pakhi for her mistakes, while Raahi refused to apologise for her act. The Shah family celebrated Raksha Bandhan in style. Anupamaa reunited with her brother Bhavesh for Rakshabandhan. While her team was on the verge of disqualification, Anupamaa mustered the courage to show a video which proved their innocence. Anupamaa stood by Prarthana when her family refused to attend her wedding.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Abhira trying her best to master classical dance. Armaan came in the disguise of a dance tutor to help her with her steps. Abhira got to know that Gitanjali had given Maira a secret phone. Abhira confronted Gitanjali and asked Maira not to hide anything from her parents. Armaan argued with Gitanjali for making Maira emotional while making judgments. Armaan asked Maira to judge the dance contest fairly and not be biased towards Gitanjali. During the dance act, Gitanjali pushed Armaan towards the electric lines, where there was a short circuit. Abhira saw it while she was dancing and stopped her dance to save Armaan. The family drew chits to identify the judges. Abhira won against Gitanjali, which angered Gitanjali. Gitanjali locked Abhira in a room, making it difficult for Abhira to reach the venue on time for the dance. Armaan and Maira started the dance, and Abhira joined later. In a moment of fear, Maira called Abhira ” mumma. Abhira and her team won the dance competition. Abhira decided to get married to Anshuman. However, Maira asked Abhira whether she could unite with her father again.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw major drama over the last week, with Reet and Dhruv entering the hideout. Unnati decided to bring an unconscious Smita to the hideout to save her brother. However, Smita was not found in the car, and it was shown that Buaji removed her from the car. While Monty threatened to kill Raghav and Dhruv, Reet tricked them by showing a video that contained proof against them. Monty got scared and left all of them. On the day of Raksha Bandhan, Dhruv asked Reet for a gift from her. Reet and Raghav came to the Suryavanshi house with the divorce papers, wherein Reet requested Raghav to get Unnati’s signature so that her brother would be free from the marital tangle. Raghav asked Unnati to sign them. While Unnati signed the papers, she grew wild at Raghav for not protecting her on the day of Raksha Bandhan. She broke all ties with him, which made Raghav sad. Later, Unnati pushed Reet from the terrace, but Raghav miraculously saved her. Buaji planned to kill Reet while she was alone in the house. She forced the family to go for a puja at a family friend’s house, leaving behind Reet. Raghav came back discreetly to spend time with Reet, even while there was a guy planted inside the house to kill Reet. Reet was attacked by the killer, but Raghav saved her. However, the culprit ran away before the police team arrived.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw major drama over the last week, with Nekchand giving the token money to Popatlal, thus making them victorious in getting Jethalal his money. Nekchand realised his mistake when he saw that Jethalal’s friends fooled him. However, Bapuji asked Jethalal to return the money, as they could not stoop to a low level to secure their money back. This taught Nekchand a lesson. The Gokuldham Society residents were excited as Mr Mehra announced that his new tenants were arriving. The residents made a grand plan to welcome them to the colony. However, Bhootnath took the house keys and refused to return them till his bills were paid. The residents got restless as they waited for long hours for the new residents to come. Bhide had to go out for work, but was tense and did not want the family to come when he was away.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw major drama over the last week, with the truth about Kapil and Monisha’s past coming out in a crude way. Monisha admitted to the fact that all the allegations of physical abuse on Kapil were wrong and that she had planted them to get Kapil arrested. Kapil told Mangal about his traumatic past, where he spent a year in jail. Mangal forgave Kapil and accepted the new chapter in her life. Monisha and Adit teamed up to stop Mangal and Kapil’s wedding. Monisha put glass pieces inside the matka that Mangal was supposed to break on Dahi Handi day. Mangal fell after breaking the pot, which created fear. However, it was revealed that the pot with glass got broken, as a result of which another pot was kept for the handi.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week, where Rishi blamed Dadabhai for ruining his future with Aditi. Dadabhai, meanwhile, was happy with Jhanak’s recovery and asked her to come to Kolkata with him for studies. Dadabhai’s return made Jhanak emotional. Rishi confronted Dadabhai, and they fought over Jhanak. Jhanak told Parashar and Nutan about her failed marriage and that Rishi never accepted her as his wife. Dadabhai had a heart attack, which created new tensions. Nutan questioned Jhanak over her feelings for Rishi. Dadabhai wanted to talk to Jhanak before his surgery. Jhanak rushed to see Dadabhai at the hospital, while Rishi got questioned about his marriage. Jhanak and Rishi had a confrontation where Jhanak said that Rishi was not the man she deserved.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.