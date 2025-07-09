Prisha Dhatwalia Suffers Injury On Set, Resumes Meri Bhavya Life Shoot Without Break

Prisha Dhatwalia, who is currently winning hearts as Bhavya in the Colors TV serial Meri Bhavya Life, has suffered an injury on the sets of the show. The actress injured her right foot on the set, which has made it difficult for her to even walk properly.

As per the Saas Bahu Aur Beetiyan reports, the actress fractured her right leg during the shoots. However, despite the painful accident, the actress continued shooting for the show. The video shared by the media house shows the actress walking down the stairs with the help of people, and there is a plaster on her right foot, which looks intense.

Take a look at Prisha Dhatwalia here-

Also, Prisha shared a glimpse of a sweet note she received from her co-star Kruttika Desai. The note reads, “Get well soon, KD.”

Check out the post-

Prisha Dhatwalia’s dedication and commitment to work are an inspiration for many. Despite the discomfort with the injury, the actress refused to halt the shoot and continued filming, and her performance is just incredible. Her determination for work sets a true example of an artist’s spirit.

Meri Bhavya Life is a Colors TV show featuring Prisha Dhatwalia and Karan Vohra as the leads and is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Waddhwa under their banner, Sphereorigins. The show started on 30 April 2025.