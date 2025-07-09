Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Neetu questions Malla; Malla plays another game

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) succeeding in exposing Vikrant’s mother Neetu of the crime. As we know, pictures of Mannat and Vikrant (Adnan Khan) were shown during the reception of Malla and Vikrant, and Mannat was blamed for it. However, Mannat turned the tables and exposed Neetu before Vikrant. Vikrant not only grew wild at his mother but also stopped talking to her. When Neetu asked Malla to help her as the whole idea was hers, Malla clearly kept silent, putting the entire blame on Neetu.

The upcoming episode will see a big showdown between Malla and Neetu. Neetu will question Malla’s intent, and Malla will try to calm her down. She will tell Neetu that she does not want to get into the bad books of Vikrant, as they are married now. Malla will promise to set things right between Vikrant and Neetu. Neetu will again buy this theory of Malla.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.