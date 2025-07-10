Isha ​​Malviya & Abhishek Kumar’s Surprise Hug on Laughter Chefs 2 Sparks Buzz; Fans Applaud His Grace

Emotional Moment in Laughter Chefs 2, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s surprise hug won fans’ hearts!

Colors TV’s show Laughter Chefs 2 is not limited to laughter and cooking; the warmth of relationships and old emotions are also seen here. A recently released promo surprised everyone when Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar gave each other a side hug on the show’s set. This small moment has created a stir on social media.

The promo begins with Isha’s entry, in which she is seen dancing to her own song in a fun way. Happiness is clearly visible on the faces of all the contestants, but Abhishek’s reaction is the most interesting—he is shocked. Isha then greets everyone warmly and gives Ankita Lokhande a cute hug.

But the most dramatic moment of the promo comes when Isha and Abhishek lightly hug each other. These are the same two people who worked together in Udaariyaan, fell in love, then broke up, and bumped into each other many times in Bigg Boss 17. This hug made all the fans emotional.

People are not tired of praising Abhishek’s positive approach and maturity on social media. A user wrote, “Abhishek, you are a positive example of kindness and strength. Truly commendable.” While someone said, “The way you’ve shown respect and grace towards Isha despite everything speaks volumes about your character.”

After this promo, the audience is just waiting for the next episode, where, along with laughter, the depth of relationships will also be seen. Abhishek Kumar’s attitude is becoming an example of greatness.

