Mangal Lakshmi Upcoming Twist: Pratima tries to mend Mangal-Kapil relationship; Will Mangal find Ishana’s truth?

Mangal Lakshmi the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Mangal (Deepika Singh) breaking her engagement with Kapil (Kapil Nirmal) after listening to the recording taken by Ishana of Kapil talking against her children. Ishana misinterpreted the entire conversation that happened between Kapil and his mother, and recorded a gist of it, which when heard, felt provocative of Kapil’s intentions behind marring Mangal.

The upcoming episode will see Mangal conversing with Pratima, mother of Kapil who will show her the real colour of Kapil. Pratima will show her how prepared Kapil is trying to be the father to Ishana and Akshat. She will show his elaborate plans of opening bank accounts, school admissions and various classes for them. Pratima will also confide in Ishana’s dubious act that will make Mangal ponder over their relationship again. As we know, Ishana does not want her mother to marry Kapil. Akshat and Ishana have always pined for Adit and Mangal to come together.

Will Mangal sort out the differences between her and Kapil?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal is the epitome of every Indian woman who flawlessly manages her household duties while fiercely loving her family, especially her sister. Wise beyond her age, Mangal’s Lakshmi runs her father’s garment shop after the demise of her parents, deprived of affection from her extended family.