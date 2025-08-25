Serial Twists Of Last Week (18-24 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Anupamaa breaking down, recollecting her good old memories linked with Anu Ki Rasoi. The Haldi ceremony of Ansh and Prathana began. Moti Baa claimed that Prarthana had to grant custody of her child to the Kotharis. Mahi remembered her past and dressed as a married woman, which angered Khyati. Anupamaa consoled her. Parag got emotional over Prarthana and got angry at his family for demanding custody of her child. Prarthana hoped that her father, Parag, would come for her wedding. Parag had a breakdown and cried, thinking about Prarthana. Anupamaa saw this weak moment of his, and the wedding was complete with Parag’s arrival.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Anshuman promising that he would never replace his place in Maira’s life. During Janmashtami, Anshuman and Abhira came in disguise to celebrate the festival with the Poddars. Armaan pleaded before Abhira to forgive him, which she did. They broke Dahi Handi together. During the court wedding of Anshuman and Abhira, Abhira was overcome with emotions, which made Anshuman halt the wedding. He promised to be a dear friend to her and take care of her all his life. However, during their conversation, Anshuman collapsed to the ground after suffering a heart attack. Abhira was shattered as the doctor claimed that he was dead. Armaan broke down, assuming that Abhira was now married. Gitanjali’s sudden absence created a big stir in Armaan’s life when he ended up marrying her, as she was very insecure about her future. The Poddars got to know about Anshuman’s death. Armaan went to the hospital to meet Abhira, who was shattered.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw major drama over the last week, with Reet wanting to break the Dahi Handi and not allow Raghav to do it, as she wanted to safeguard his life. They got into a challenge, which Reet won. Sharda Bua had planted chemicals inside the handi, which would harm Reet. Reet climbed to break the matka while Raghav was tense for her. Unnati created mischief as Reet neared the matka to break it. She stopped holding the pyramid’s base, which made Reet fall down. In the process, the handi crashed after moving to the side. Raghav held Reet in his arms as she fell. Reet noticed the chemicals in the handi and questioned Buaji about it. Reet later decided to expose Buaji by recording her confession, but she again failed. Smita blackmailed Buaji with her secret. Buaji planned to send Raghav and Reet to the Champa Bagh bungalow to spend private time. Unnati changed the direction board of the place, and Reet went in the wrong direction and got stuck in quick mud. However, Raghav saved her life. The two of them finally consummated their relationship which made Buaji wild. Reet vowed that she would expose Buaji during Gansh Chaturthi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw major drama over the last week, with the arrival of the new family in Gokuldham Society, which was the family of Ratan and Rupa. They arrived in camels and were a family of four, with the kids, Bansari and Veer. The new family was shocked when they got to know that their tempo with things had gone missing. The members called Chalu Pandey for help in finding the tempo. The tempo was ultimately found, but the driver surprisingly blamed Bhide.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw major drama over the last week, with Mangal getting a video which showed the clarity of someone mixing glass pieces in the handi. Later, Mangal put forward a plan where she saw Monisha trying to spike Kapil’s drink. Mangal caught Monisha red-handed and exposed her in front of all. Kapil threw her out of the house and out of his life. Mangal was in distress as she spotted a person in a black hoodie around her house. The person tried to harm Akshat and threaten Mangal in all ways. Mangal could not catch the person, but no one in the family believed her. Mangal received a direct threat to Kapil’s life and rushed to save him. The family decided to take her to a doctor, while Kapil and Mangal got to know about Adit’s connection with Monisha. Adit and Monisha had a confrontation on the terrace, where Monisha tried to harm Adit.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week, with Dadabhai’s surgery to happen. Jhanakw was as tense as Parashar was supposed to come. When Dadabhai did not get blood, Jhanak gave him the blood, which made Aditi angry. Putul thanked Jhanak for giving her blood, while Aditi asked Rishi to ask Jhanak to go back. Dadabhai’s condition improved, which made Jhanak relieved. Aniruddh got to know that Nutan was Jhanak’s mother and was shocked. Parashar and Nutan were shocked to see Aditi there, who was Rishi’s girlfriend. Rishi told them clearly that he did not believe in his marriage with Jhanak and expressed his wish to marry Aditi. Jhanak saved Rishi’s job with her statement. Rishi’s car hit Jhanak on the road, and she was taken to the hospital. Aditi got insecure as she did not find Rishi beside her.

