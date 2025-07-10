Exclusive: Adnan Khan Opens Up On Playing Layered Character In Mannat, “Mujhe Dar Lagta Hai…”

Adnan Khan is winning hearts as Vikrant in the Colors TV show Mannat. Produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, the show stars Ayesha Singh in the titular role, Mannat. As the show is continuing at its pace amidst the strong competition on the TRP chart, the lead actor Adnan opened up on his layered character, and more in an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.

On the show doing well and the viewers have accepted his new character Vikrant, the actor Adnan opened up, “I’m grateful that my show is receiving love and there are people who are supporting us. I know I’m a little grateful about this, and I should be more grateful about this because there are shows that are not getting love, there are shows that are unable to impress, and there are a lot of things. And I’m less grateful, so I’m making myself realise that whatever I have, I should be thankful for that. So I have got the opportunity now, and it is great that the show is touching people and there are people who are connected to our characters, so thank you.”

Adnan plays a layered character of Vikrant, expressing his experience portraying Vikrant, the actor said, “I’m weird in that case. When people tell me about that this or that track is going to come. So sometimes I’m surprised that this is interesting, and I wasn’t expecting this, so that time I’m happy. But when I think about my character, I’m unable to be excited because ‘Mujhe dar lagta hai ki mai karunga kaise’.”

Further, Adnan shared, “So I start brainstorming what I can do for this, but now it is better that I have some faith in myself that I will do something.” He also added, “I don’t become happy thinking that okay, yes! When I come on the floor, live in the moment, and after that, I think this moment was good, so yes, I’m a bit weird in that case.”

Adnan Khan has also shared about the upcoming love triangle in the show, his take on the new twists, and more about him and the show Mannat. Check out the full video below.