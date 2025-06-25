Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Mannat overpowers Aishwarya; bags a big share in the hotel

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) cornering Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) and forcing her to reveal the true identity of her mother. Mannat was shocked to know that Aishwarya was her real mother. She brought Aishwarya to the hospital where she was forced to donate her liver to her sister. However, Aishwarya hit a deal with Mannat, where she asked Mannat to break Vikrant’s (Adnan Khan) heart and fake a picture that she was after him only for money. It was a heartbreak moment for Mannat when she exactly did that and broke Vikrant from within.

The upcoming drama will see Mannat feeling bad after breaking ties with Vikrant. However, in order to get even with her mother who had left her alone after giving birth, Mannat will plan a bigger strategy. In the pretext of getting the official papers for the surgery signed, Mannat will get the official papers of Mezbaani signed, wherein she will take over 50 percent share of the hotel business. With this, Mannat will overpower her mother Aishwarya in her own power and money game.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.