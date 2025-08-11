Serial Twists Of Last Week (4-10 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw a major drama over the last week, with Anupamaa going to the Kothari house to invite them to Ansh and Prarthana’s marriage. However, Motibaa refused to accept the invitation, while Parag’s acceptance shocked one and all. Anupamaa was happy with Parag’s gesture and hoped that they would attend the wedding. Prem asked his mother, Khyaati, to bury the wounds of the past and embrace new relationships. Anupamaa warned Gautam from creating problems at the wedding. Khyati refused to budge, as her pain of losing her son was huge. Parag requested Raahi to forget the past and take the shagun for Ansh and Prarthana’s wedding. At the event, Raahi got insecure seeing Bharati and Jaspreet’s closeness with Anupamaa. At the mehendi, Pakhi accused Sarita of theft, which created huge drama.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week with Armaan fighting the Poddar property case in court. The surprise turnaround was of Sanjay talking about Krish’s deceit, which facilitated the return of the property, house and business to Dadisa. Tanya told her brother about Krish’s insults, and he ended their relationship. Dadisa and Vidya got back to the Poddar house. However, Abhira decided to go to the Goenka house along with Maira. Gitanjali arrived at the Poddar house to create more tensions. When Maira wanted to ride in an open car, Abhira went out of her way to rent a car, which shocked Armaan. Armaan told Abhira that she was a good mother and she need not be obsessive in love, a mistake that he committed years back. Maira’s allergic reaction prompted Abhira to call Armaan for help. Vidya stopped Gitanjali from going along with Armaan. It was a shocker for Abhira when Maira wanted to dance along with her mother, Gitanjali, in a dance competition. Armaan asked Maira to give Abhira a chance, which prompted them to have a dance faceoff between Abhira and Gitanjali.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw a major drama over the last week, with Sharda Bua making Raghav sign the power of attorney, which made Reet jittery. Buaji celebrated Sawan Puja at home, during which they got to know of Prateek eloping home. Upon further finding out, Raghav realised that Prateek and Smita were together in a temple. Raghav and Reet rushed to the place, but were shocked to see that Prateek and Smita were already married. Raghav brought them home, where Buaji slapped Prateek. Divya got angry at Prateek, and huge drama ensued. Smita blamed Reet and told the family that she knew she was getting married. Reet, however, told the family that she never knew who Smita was marrying. When asked to get out, Smita threatened to kill herself and vowed that the blame would fall on the family. Everyone in the family was forced to keep Smita at home, and did not want to involve the police. Reet and Raghav got worried about how they were to sort the problem out. Smita put the wedding pictures on social media, which brought Divya’s thug brother Monty home. Buaji brainwashed Monty against Raghav and Reet and asked him to separate Smita from them. Monty ended up kidnapping Raghav, which was worrisome for all in the house. Reet planned to enter the hideout and save Raghav.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw major drama over the last week, with Tapu Sena’s plan not working in their favour. However, Tapu got to know that Nekchand and his wife planned to invest their money in buying a flat. When Tapu revealed this valuable information to the residents of Gokuldham Society, they decided to plant Babitaji and Iyer as estate agents to go face-to-face with Nekchand with a lucrative flat offer. When Babitaji gave them the details of the buy, Nekchand did not show initial promise. Later, he asked them to show the flat immediately, as he was going out for a vacation the next day. This brought about tension as Popatlal was not ready with his disguised avatar to show the flat. He wore the beard and look of Pyaarelal, but did not get his wig on time. On the other side, Babita and Iyer got Nekchand and his wife home to see the flat. Finally, things fell in place and they toured the house and showed interest. Nekchand agreed to pay a token advance and asked Pyaarlel to make the documents ready. The Gokuldham residents sat together and made the legal papers, and hoped that Nekchand came with the token money.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw major drama over the last week, with Adit planning to call Kapil home for a meal in the presence of Monisha. Kapil got jittery when he saw Monisha at Adit’s place. Later, he confronted her about having moved on and wanting to get married to Mangal. Adit recorded their conversation to show it to Mangal. However, Monisha deleted the content of the video before Mangal could see it. Adit confronted Monisha, during which he got to know that she had wily motives. Adit realised that Monisha had not been able to forget Kapil. Mangal told Monisha that one should not go behind broken relationships. Monisha told Adit not to be jealous over Kapil’s happiness. Pratima came home on the pretext of announcing the date of the wedding, and told Monisha to move out to a hostel. Adit vowed to bring the truth of Kapil and Monisha before Mangal. Monisha fainted and stayed back at Adit’s house. Pratima asked Kapil not to tell Mangal anything about Monisha. Mangal and Kapil performed the puja at the temple, while Mangal walked through a tricky path to get the flowers. Kapil helped her from falling down. Kapil stepped on the nails that Monisha had set up near the tree. Mangal nursed his wounds and helped Mangal pluck the flowers. Mangal hired Monisha at Pehla Swad without knowing her true identity. Kapil was shocked to see her there. Kapil tried to tell Mangal about Monisha but could not reveal it. Lakshmi and Mangal met at the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week, with Parashar and Nutan admitting Jhanak to the hospital. Parashar informed Rishi’s family. Dadabhai and Putul planned to go and meet Jhanak. But Rishi tried to stop them for Aditi’s sake. However, both of them went ahead to meet Jhanak. At the hospital, Dadabhai took charge of all the expenses. However, Parashar complained to Dadabhai about Rishi’s absence. Aditi ended her relationship with Rishi. Rishi informed his family about Aditi’s decision. Jhanak regained consciousness and was happy to see Dadabhai.

