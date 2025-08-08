Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Aniruddh questions Mannat’s trust in Aishwarya; Mannat throws him out

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with huge drama erupting at the Saluja house with the truth of Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) coming out. However, Aishwarya told the story of her past, where she was sexually abused by Aniruddh Saxena, which created shockwaves, even in Mannat (Ayesha Singh). Aishwarya explained how and why she could not love the kid, as it reminded her of that dreadful night when life came to a standstill for her. With Aishwarya bagging everyone’s sympathy, Aniruddh entered the scene, claiming to be the father of Mannat. However, as we wrote, Mannat held her father’s collar, accusing him of deceit.

The upcoming episode will see a huge commotion as Mannat will continue to abuse Aniruddh. However, Aniruddh will stand his ground and tell all not to fall prey to Aishwarya’s cunning plans. But his cries will not gain any listeners, as Vikrant and Gagan will also stand as support for Aishwarya, thus protecting her from Aniruddh.

What is the truth? Is Aishwarya hiding a big truth?

