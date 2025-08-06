Pati Patni Aur Panga: Abhinav Draws Mor On Rubina’s Hand, Hina’s Reaction Goes Viral

Colors TV’s new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga has been creating buzz with couples showcasing their real sides in the show. And now the latest promo takes viewers in for a treat as the hosts give a new task to the couples, testing their compatibility and coordination. Hosts Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre give the toughest tasks to husbands as they have to make mehendi on their wives’ hands, where Abhinav, Rubina, and Hina grab the spotlight.

In the promo, Munawar prompts viewers to laugh as he hilariously reacts to Pawan and Fahad’s mehendi designs, emphasizing that they are just ruining their wives’ hands. As Rubina asks Abhinav to draw a ‘mor’ on her hand, and he tries to give his best, Munawar advises Abhinav to make a proper ‘mor’ or else Rubina will make him a mor, sarcastically teasing Rubina’s strictness.

On the other hand, Rocky struggles to make a perfect mehendi design, and Hina asks him if she can suggest something, but Rocky tells her to keep quiet, which prompts Rubina to laugh. As Hina keeps advising Rocky, he gets frustrated, and their catfight leads to a fun moment. However, Hina and Rocky’s playful yet fiery chemistry has caught fans’ attention. And you must check out Hina’s reaction, which is going viral now.

The latest promo of the show has built anticipation among fans who are eager to see which couple passes all the tests and also discover some new details about the celebrity couples and their real-life chemistry.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Colors TV’s new reality show launched on August 2, 2025. The show airs at 9:30 PM every Saturday and Sunday. Seven celebrity couples are participating: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri.