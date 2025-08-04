Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Lakshmi brings a big proof to court; Will she save Kartik?

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) being arrested on the charge of Jia’s murder. Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) received too much opposition from Gayatri when she was not able to find a lawyer to fight the case of Kartik. Ultimately, Lakshmi saw herself coming in front as Kartik’s lawyer. This irked Gayatri all the more, and she worried that their past trauma of Kartik’s suffering in jail would happen again.

The upcoming episode will see Lakshmi deal with her trauma and the pressure of saving her husband from the crime of murder. She will investigate and dig deep by going into Jia’s mother’s house discreetly. She will gain enough proof there about Jia being alive. This will shock Lakshmi at the kind of plan Jia has made to ruin Kartik’s life. In the court, Lakshmi will be successful in showing the proof related to Jia being alive. This will make Gayatri and others in the family happy. But it will be interesting to see if there will be a twist in the case or not.

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar is the journey of love between Kartik and Lakshmi and how their love triumphs over all adversities and gets together. The show has Sshubham Dipta and Sanika Amit playing the leads.