Ekta Kapoor’s Colors TV Show Parineetii To Go Off-Air Soon, Reports

Ekta Kapoor‘s TV drama Parineetii on Colors TV continues to win hearts with its compelling storylines and amazing star cast. Starring Tanvi Dogra, Anchal Sahu, Paras Kalnawat and Pratiksha Honmukhe in the lead roles, the show is under the scanner now. The show launched in 2022 and has been performing well in the TRP chart.

As per the latest media reports, the show is yet again in the headlines with off-air news. If the latest rumors are to be believed, Ekta Kapoor’s show is set to end next month, i.e. September 2025. Recently, the news of the show getting an ultimatum from the channel surfaced online. Reportedly, the makers and the channel are heading towards the end of the show due to the declining TRP ratings.

Parineetii launched in February 2022 initially witnessed an amazing response from the viewers, and it also performed well in the TRP chart. However, it has become difficult for the show now to maintain its pace with new shows launching every month. However, confirmation of the same is awaited.

Only time will tell whether these reports are true or not. So let’s wait for the official announcement.

The Colors TV show Parineetii, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, initially starred Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma in the lead roles. Recently, a new generation was introduced with new actors Paras Kalnawat and Pratiksha Honmukhe.