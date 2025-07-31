Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Police Encounters Bhagyashree – Will Rishabh Come To Save Her?

Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging twists and turns with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) setting a plan to steal the papers from Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) safe. Rishabh silently gets into Bhagyashree’s office to steal papers to save his father.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 34 airing on 31 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, a shocking twist takes place as the police encounter Bhagyashree. Rishabh secretly steals the important papers from Bhagyashree’s safe using his clever hacking skills. As he steals, Rishabh thinks that finally he will be able to set his father free, and also he will not have to do the drama of being Bhagyashree’s husband.

On the other hand, the client comes to meet Bhagyashree and asks her about the papers. Bhagyashree has full confidence that she has secured the papers in double safety in her office, which only uses her fingerprints to unlock. However, Bhagyashree finds herself trapped in a situation where the police encounter her, asking her to reveal the details of the papers she sold for money. However, Bhagyshree stands her ground and tells firmly that she did not steal those papers, but the police don’t believe her.

Will Rishabh come to save Bhagyashree, or will he leave her in danger?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.