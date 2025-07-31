Shivangi Joshi Shares Heartfelt Moment from Super Dancer 5

Actress Shivangi Joshi recently shared an incredibly moving video on her Instagram stories from the dance reality show Super Dancer 5. The clip showcased young contestant Apsara, whose sweet dreams and joyful dancing have already captured the hearts of many. However, what truly touched Shivangi and numerous viewers was the emotional reunion between Apsara and her mother during the show.

In her heartfelt note accompanying the video, Shivangi expressed her emotions, saying, “This really touched my heart… Little Apsara, who dreams with so much innocence and dances with so much joy, finally got to spend some time with her maa. Just being fed by her, having her hair done… those little things brought the brightest smile to her face and tears to many of ours.”

Apsara’s mother, a daily wage farm laborer, joined her daughter on stage, emanating pride and strength. This quiet yet impactful moment beautifully illustrated the unique love that only a mother can provide. Shivangi remarked, “Her mother stood beside her on stage — not just with pride, but with all the love and strength only a mother can give. Because of the show, Apsara is getting these small yet most meaningful moments with her maa… and that’s what makes this journey so beautiful.”

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress further elaborated on the universal bond between a mother and child, describing it as gentle, strong, and filled with unspoken love. She closed her note by wishing Apsara all the happiness in the world, saying, “You are a little star, and I hope your mumma always gets to see you shine.”