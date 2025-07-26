Hariyali Teej 2025: TV Celebrity-Inspired Green Saree and Blouse Combinations to Try

Pranali Rathod: Timeless Tradition with a Hint of Contrast

Blouse Cut & Style: Pranali Rathod’s blouse is a classic elbow-sleeve piece with a rich traditional aesthetic. The round neckline and well-fitted cut lend a graceful silhouette that flatters every frame. It’s a timeless style that works beautifully with the richness of her silk saree.

Design Details: What makes the blouse stand out is its contrasting hue — a deep burnt orange that plays beautifully against the olive green saree. The blouse is adorned with golden zari embroidery along the sleeves and neckline, mirroring the saree’s borders, creating a cohesive and regal look.

Overall Impact: This blouse is ideal for traditional occasions like Teej, where subtle grandeur wins. The colour-blocking elevates the ensemble while keeping it rooted in cultural richness. Pranali’s choice proves that elegance often lies in the classics done right.

Shivangi Joshi: Youthful & Modern with a Hint of Drama

Blouse Cut & Style: Shivangi Joshi opts for a sleeveless blouse with a deep round neckline — a chic and contemporary cut that instantly modernizes her printed saree. The blouse is sleek, structured, and perfectly fitted, giving her a youthful and breezy festive vibe.

Design Details: The blouse is kept minimally embellished, allowing the printed saree to shine. However, its clean tailoring and subtle sheen give it a festive edge. The sleeveless design also allows space to play with jewellery, making it perfect for layering with jhumkas or a statement choker.

Overall Impact: Shivangi’s blouse is refreshing from heavily embroidered festive wear. It proves that clean lines and minimalism can still make a bold statement, especially when paired with playful prints and natural makeup. It’s a great option for those looking to keep it simple yet impactful.

Hina Khan: Bold Sleeves & Statement Silhouettes

Blouse Cut & Style: Hina Khan’s blouse is the most fashion-forward of the trio — a dramatic puff-sleeved design with a boat neckline. The exaggerated sleeves add a couture element to her look, making it perfect for fashionistas who want to stand out this Teej.

Design Details: The mint green blouse features subtle threadwork along the hem and sleeves, blending modern structure with festive detailing. The voluminous sleeves are balanced with a cropped, well-fitted waistline, adding drama and definition.

Overall Impact: Hina’s look is balanced — bold blouse, soft organza saree, and sleek hair. Her blouse brings high-fashion energy to a traditional celebration, proving that Teej fashion doesn’t have to be conventional to be beautiful. It’s a bold choice for women who love to blend tradition with trend.

Conclusion: Your Blouse is Your Style Statement

While the saree sets the tone, the blouse seals the deal. Whether it’s Pranali Rathod’s embroidered classic, Shivangi Joshi’s sleeveless charm, or Hina Khan’s dramatic puff sleeves — there’s something for every mood and personality. This Teej, let your blouse do the talking and elevate your green saree to goddess level!