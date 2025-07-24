BALH4 Viral Moment: Shivangi & Harshad’s Passionate Romance In Rain Leaves Fans Swooning

Monsoon has hit hard, and it seems no one wants to miss this opportunity. After Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul’s sizzling romantic rain moment, now Sony TV’s new show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season’s (BALH4) Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda have set the internet ablaze with their rain romance sequence, which is now going viral on the internet.

Although BALH4 has been low in the TRP charts, the internet buzz is skyrocketing every time the makers release Shivangi and Harshad’s sequence together. After the steaming shower moment, this time the duo caught attention with their romantic chemistry during the rain sequence.

In the video, Harshad (Rishabh) romantically removes Shivangi’s (Bhagyashree) spec and keeps them in his pocket. However, the way he pulls Shivangi closer with the dupatta sets viewers’ hearts racing with a peak of romance, as he throws the dupatta to the ground, lost in the moment, building up anticipation with the passionate romance. Shivangi’s expressions highlight her love and shyness, while Rishabh beautifully turns the scene into a dreamy, romantic moment.

Watch video here-

Read the comments below.

The Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Shivangi Joshi as Bhagyashree Iyer and Harshad Chopda as Rishabh Kapoor.