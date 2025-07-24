Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana & Shivansh’s Love In Trouble – Sonalika Senses Victory

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Shivansh (Namik Paul) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) coming close to each other during a romantic rain dance moment. Later, Prarthana confesses her feelings for Shivansh, bringing them close.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode, spoiler number 3151 airing on 24 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will be in for a shock as Shivansh finally announces his decision to divorce Prarthana. This news has not only shaken the foundation of their relationship but also given Sonalika the upper hand she had been waiting for. After Prarthana’s heartfelt confession of being in love with Shivansh, the next morning, Shivansh demands a divorce from her. Prarthana is heartbroken and confused. Amidst the growing emotional closeness between her and Shivansh, she hadn’t expected the relationship to reach a breaking point.

Shivansh comes out from his room and tells Bua Maa that he has made his decision, which leaves her curious. She asks him what he has decided, and Shivansh announces divorce from Prarthana, which delights Sonalika, who has been wanting this to happen. At the same time, Bua Maa is also happy, as she dislikes Prarthana.

Is this the end of Shivansh and Prarthana’s growing love?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.