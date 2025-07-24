Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Tops In College, Anika Makes A Shocking Announcement

The Zee TV show Saru, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen engaging drama, with Tara announcing Ved (Shagun Pandey) and Anika’s engagement and marriage plans. Ved refuses to accept this, but Tara tries to convince him, leaving Ved with no option.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 72 spoiler, airing on 24 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a joyous moment as Saru (Mohak Matkar) excels academically. On the day of the results, Saru comes to the college and checks the results, making her the happiest. Saru tops in the college, which also makes Phula happy. Phula also clears the exam, but Saru’s achievements make her happier, and she starts dancing in college.

However, the joyous moment turns into heartbreak as Anika makes a shocking announcement. As Anika sees Saru, she gives her sweets but highlights that these sweets are not for passing the class but because her and Ved’s engagement is fixed. Anika humiliates Saru and teases her, saying that everything became possible because of her. Anika also flaunts her bangle, which Saru notices is the same one Ved purchased for her, but she stays silent.

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.