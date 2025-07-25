Pranali Rathod Pleads ‘Koi Ghar Jaane Do Hume’ On Kumkum Bhagya Set – What’s Happening?

Pranali Rathod is currently winning hearts with her role as Prarthana in Zee TV’s longest-running show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The actress is not an active social media user and, so, whenever she drops something new it goes viral. However, today’s dump has left fans shocked as she is seen pleading to let her go home, raising eyebrows.

So let us reveal that Pranali today re-shared a photo on her Instagram story which co-star Megha Prasad posted where Pranali and Megha are seen leaning on each other, visibly tired with their facial expressions. And expressing their feelings from the Kumkum Bhagya set, Megha wrote, “Koi Ghar Jaane Do Hume” tagging Pranali. The lead actress agreed with Megha and posted the story on her Instagram, emphasizing that she is tired of her facial expressions.

With this behind-the-scenes glimpse of the on-screen heroine and vamp together, it shows that Pranali and Megha share a great bond in reality. Despite their intense scenes, they have a good bond, and it’s always amazing to see their fun banter.

Kumkum Bhagya is a Zee TV show, running for the past eleven years. The show currently stars Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul and Akshay Bindra as the fourth generation leads.

Currently, in the show, viewers are witnessing a major twist with Shivansh demanding a divorce from Prarthana and Raunak not helping her clear the misunderstandings.