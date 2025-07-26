Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Confronts Raunak Over Misleading Shivansh, Breaks Down In Tears

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining viewers for the past eleven years, with its share of major ups and downs. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the show has seen engaging drama with Shivansh setting Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) free from their relationship. However, Prarthana refuses to leave Shivansh (Namik Paul), but Sonalika offers her a deal to leave Shivansh. She tells her to take as much money as she needs.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode, spoiler number 3153, airing on 26 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see the drama escalate when Prarthana breaks down in tears in front of Raunak. Raunak lights candles in his house as there is darkness everywhere due to a power cut. Meanwhile, Prarthana enters the house and confronts Raunak. She asks him why he lied that there is a relationship between him and her.

Prarthana is disgusted and asks Raunak to tell Shivansh that whatever he said was a lie. But Raunak stays silent. Prarthana asks him how he can lie about this, as this has made her characterless. Raunak tells Prarthana that he confessed to having love and nothing else.

Will Raunak clear Shivansh and Prarthana’s misunderstandings?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.