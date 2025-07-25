Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Bhagyashree’s Tears Stir Rishabh’s Heart – Is He Falling For Her?

The Sony Entertainment Television show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging twists and turns revolving around Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi). Rishabh takes advantage of Bhagyshree’s trust to fabricate with her important papers, while Rishabh’s brother forces Bhagyashree’s brother to get the signature of his father on the property papers.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 30 airing on 25 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a surprising twist as Rishabh becomes concerned about Bhagyashree after hurting her. Rishabh’s cunning ploy succeeds, as Vinayak loses his house and the Iyer family is thrown out. Vinayak breaks down in tears as a few people throw them out of the house.

At the same time, Bhagyashree is arrested for allegedly stealing something very expensive. Amidst the interrogation, Bhagyashree refuses to accept the false allegations, but the officer throws water on her face. Bhagyashree starts crying, and while wiping her face, Rishabh notices her and questions himself: though he doesn’t love Bhagyashree, why is he feeling so bad seeing her hurt, hinting at his growing feelings for her.

Will Rishabh accept his feelings for Bhagyashree, or will he sacrifice his love for the sake of his mission?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.