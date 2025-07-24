Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 1st Episode: Mihir and Tulsi Virani Start New Journey

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the iconic Hindi TV show, is back on Star Plus!! Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani will showcase their present tale, which will have the perfect mix of their past relationship and a few new ones too. The popular Balaji Telefilms show is expected to catch the television viewing audience by storm, as it brings back a fresh memory of the past and gets into the present lifestyle of the Virani family.

What can viewers expect in the first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on 29th July – is the million-dollar question now!!

We at IWMBuzz.com have a few answers here!! Well, like it is assumed to be, the story plot will not start from where it ended years back!! Instead, it will be a new story with the ensemble of old and new characters.

We also hear that while the audience will be given the space to tune into the present lifestyle of Tulsi Virani and her family, the first episode will also take them back to the nostalgic beginnings of Tulsi and Mihir in Shantiniketan. Their enigma as a loving couple, how life started for them, their struggles and triumphs, is expected to give the old and the new audiences coming in, the perfect preview of their journey.

What’s more? The first episode, if going by the word-of-mouth, is expected to create new records, with it being the most-watched episode in the present era of Hindi TV.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will see the OGs Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s return as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. A fresh new cast, including Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, Bharati Achrekar, and Barkha Bisht are expected to make fresh ground. The return of known faces will happen with actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Ritu Chaudhry Seth, Shakti Anand are expected.

Well, there is a lot at stake, surely!! And with it, the curiosity is rising, and we are ready to fall into the magic of Shantikniketan all over again!!