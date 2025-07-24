Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira starts afresh with Maira; Maira misses her papa Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) maternal instincts rising to the occasion and deciding to take Maira for herself. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about the big move of Abhira to go to Mount Abu to take her daughter. Surprisingly, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) allowed Abhira to take their daughter away, swallowing the pain he had. Abhira slapped Armana for being silent for seven years, after having Pookie for himself.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira’s emotional journey ahead, where she will try to start her life afresh with her daughter Maira. She will get her a lot of gifts, shower all the love on her. However, Maira will not be able to come to terms with the new change in her life. She will be aloof, and Abhira will handle her patiently, telling her that she can take her time to adjust to the change. But Maira will miss her papa Armana badly, and will always be in his thoughts.

How will Abhira tackle the deep bond between the father and daughter?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.