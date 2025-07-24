Exclusive: Rishika Nag’s entry to bring a big twist in Sony Entertainment Television’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season

Actress Rishika Nag, who has featured in shows such as Molkki and Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Kundali Bhagya, Hiccups and Hookups, will soon enter the Sony Entertainment Television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season produced by Balaji Telefilms. Yes, she will make a big bang entry that will open up a new chapter in the life of Rishabh aka RK (Harshad Chopda).

As we know, Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) has fallen in love with the simpleton Rishabh. However, Rishabh is not what he seems to be. He is the wealthy businessman RK under the garb of Rishabh, with an intention. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about him trying to collect evidence that will prove his father’s innocence. Presently, his father is in jail.

At this juncture, there will be the mighty entry of Rishika Nag, as the girl from RK’s past. Her character will be layered, and will add a lot of intrigue to the story plot.

As per a reliable source, “Rishika will be linked with RK’s life in a big manner. The twist will shake up the audience and will get them hooked more to the storyline.”

