Exclusive: After Arjit Taneja, Ashish Kaul to play father to Harshad Chopda in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season

Senior actor Ashish Kaul who enthralled one and all in the role of Dildar Singh Ahuja in Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, has bagged his next meaty role on TV. After playing father to Arjit Taneja, he will now be the onscreen father of Harshad Chopda in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show sees the unusual love story of Rishabh and Bhagyashree, wherein they get together with the purpose of posing as a married couple before Bhagyashree’s family.

We recently broke the news of entries of actors Tasneem Khan, Aafreen Dabestani and Savant Singh Premi in the show. Tasneem plays the role of Bhagyashree’s sister Revati, while Aafreen is shown to be close to Rishabh in the role of Mia. Savant Singh Premi will soon enter as Bhagyashree’s ex-lover who had ditched her.

We now hear of Ashish Kaul’s entry adding more new dimensions to Rishabh’s hidden identity. We have seen Ashish Kaul and Arjit Taneja’s magical chemistry as father and son in the Zee TV show. Now, it is over to the next big association with Harshad Chopda.

As per a reliable source, “Ashish Kaul will play father to Rishabh. With his entry, a new intriguing angle to Rishabh’s past will open up.”

We reached out to Ashish Kaul but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

