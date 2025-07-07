Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Smita Comes To Save Shivansh, The Killer Points Gun At Prarthana

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the past eleven years with major twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The killers trap the nurses in the hospital, threatening them to reveal Shivansh’s (Namik Paul) whereabouts. Meanwhile, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) comes to rescue them and throws Kumkum in the eyes of the killers.

In the upcoming episode, even after her smart efforts, Prarthana gets caught by the killer, who plans to kill Shivansh and Prarthana. Prarthana tells him that he is doing wrong, upon which the killer tells her that in his business, there is nothing wrong, but it’s all about money, leaving Prarthana shocked. Meanwhile, Smita arrives offering money to the killer.

However, the killer doesn’t listen to her and highlights that there is only one bullet left in his gun and there are three of them – Smita, Prarthana, and Shivansh. The killer shoots at Shivansh and Smita, but they are saved. Now, only Prarthana is left, and the killer points a gun at her, creating a critical moment for Prarthana, who looks scared. Smita is also worried.

