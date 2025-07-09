Kumkum Bhagya Written Update 9 July 2025: Prarthana Cares For Shivansh, Sonalika To Separate Prarthana And Shivansh

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. The show continues to rule with major drama and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Pranali Rathod as Prarthana and Akshay Bindra as Raunak, the fourth-generation lead. Check out the latest update about the upcoming episode airing on 9 July 2025.

Today’s episode begins with Smita coming out of the basement with Shivansh (Namik Paul), and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) also escapes. Meanwhile, the police arrive and arrest all the goons, pouring water on Payal’s cunning ploy against Prarthana and Shivansh.

Prarthana brings Shivansh to the hospital, and his treatment starts. As Shivansh stays unconscious, Prarthana worries for him. In the emotional moment, Prarthana notices Shivansh’s hair on his face, and she takes care of him by securing the hair. Also, she tells him that she is his wife and no one can stop her from doing things for him, not even Shivansh.

On the other hand, Sonalika at home sees Shivansh and Prarthana’s photo together and tells that Shivansh left her for a girl like Prarthana. Expressing her rage, she tears Shivansh and Prarthana’s couple photo, vowing to separate them anyway. Sonalika looks determined and vengeful, which may create new problems in Shivansh and Prarthana’s married life.