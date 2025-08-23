Top 5 TV Serial News August 23: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 23, the television world has seen interesting twists from shows’ spoilers to stars flaunting their style. Check out the top five TV series news, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Abhira breaking down in tears as Anshuman dies. However, after the last rites of Anshuman, the police arrive at the Poddar house and arrest Abhira, leaving Armaan devastated.

2) Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly’s Sweet Birthday Wish For Sarita Tai Aka Aasha Dnyate

Taking to her Instagram story, Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of Anupamaa where all the Dance Ranis were dressed in a navari saree. With the video, the actress wished ‘happy birthday’ to her fellow co-star in the sweetest way.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Munmun Dutta Charges This Much For One Episode

Actress Munmun Dutta, who is known for her appearance as Babita Ji in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, reportedly charges a whopping amount for one episode. As per ETimes reports in 2024, the actress charges around 50,000 lakhs to 75,000 per episode. However, the actress hasn’t shared her salary in the media.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Niharika Chouksey Blooms In Pink Salwar Suit

Actress Niharika Chouksey, who is winning hearts as Anu in the show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, this time steals attention with her desi look in the new photos. The actress wore a light pink kurta pyjama teamed with a netted dupatta. Leaving her hair open, with a small bindi and rosy pink makeup, Niharika looked like a natural beauty while the oxidised accessories added an edgy touch.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Last Episode Date

Zee TV’s one of the longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is all set to go off-air soon. As per the latest media reports, the show is set to air its last episode on September 7 and reportedly the show’s cast will soon wrap the shoots. We have broken the news of the show going off-air soon, and in case you have missed reading it, check out below.

