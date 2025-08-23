Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Neeta Chawla gets conscious; Buaji on a mission

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) trying to expose Buaji (Jayati Bhatia) and show her real colour to Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat). But every time Reet tried to expose Buaji, Buaji’s tactics kept her away ahead of Reet. Reet tried to record Buaji’s confessions, but she faltered in that mission too. We wrote about Buaji working on one plan after another to harm Reet. When the Janmashtami plan failed, she joined along with Unnati to harm Reet by putting her in a problem spot. Buaji proposed the idea of taking Reet to their Champa Bhag bungalow to spend quality time with her. We wrote about Reet falling into a quick mud area, wherein Raghav struggled to save her.

The upcoming episode will see Buaji getting into yet another grave problem, as she will get a call from Viren that Neeta Chawla, who was in a coma, has come to consciousness. This will further shatter her plans, as she will now be worried about the truth about her coming out. Buaji will order Viren to keep Reet and Raghav away from the truth, and also try to harm Neeta again.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.