Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Unnati puts Reet’s life in danger; Can Raghav rescue her?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) trying to expose Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia), but not being successful. She tried to record her confessions, which Buaji found out. She confessed all her crimes, but had already cut the wire so that the recording was halted. Reet vowed to expose her and bring her real face in front of all during the Ganpati puja. We wrote about Unnati looking for opportunities to put Reet down.

The upcoming episode will see Unnati and Buaji plotting to kill Reet. The family will be taken to a sanctuary where they will enjoy their time. At the wee hours of the night, Unnati and Buaji will create situations where Reet will go looking for Raghav. Unnati will change the sign direction board on the road, which will force Reet to walk through muddy lanes, which will lead her to a quick mud zone. Reet will fall into it and will struggle to come out. Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) will also go in search of Reet, and will luckily reach the place and will see Reet in danger.

Will Raghav be able to save Reet?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.