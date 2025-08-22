Top 7 TV Serial News August 22: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 22, the television world saw major ups and downs with interesting twists in shows to new shows going off-air. Check out the top seven TV series news including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya and more.

1) Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Leela calling Vasundhara from her phone to show the ritual Raja performs, which they were supposed to do. Vasundhara fumes in anger but stays silent. Later, Anupama’s chunni falls on the lamp and catches fire, which Rahi sees. She runs towards Anupama screaming ‘mummy’. She saved Anupama and hugged her instantly, asking her what she would do if anything happened to her, making Anupama emotional.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Armaan marrying Geetanjali as she tries to attempt suicide, unaware that Abhira is not married to Anshuman. At the same time, Abhira is left shattered as her dearest friend Anshuman dies of a heart attack. Check out the full spoiler in the article below.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Armaan’s decision turns out to be his biggest mistake; What will happen to Abhira now?

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Flaunt Curves In Mirror Selfie

Taking to her Instagram handle, Palak posted a glimpse of herself in the mirror selfie flaunting her curves. The actress wore a dark green co-ordinated sports bra and skinny bottom, defining her thin curves, highlighting her dedicated fitness regime. At the same time, her cute pink natural glow made her look adorable.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Actress Niharika Chouksey’s Fun Moments With Co-star Dolly Chawla In BTS Video

On her Instagram story, Niharika re-shared the behind-the-scenes moments that her co-star Dolly Chawla uploaded. In the video, Niharika is seen running towards Dolly in a heartfelt way, defining the true friendship between Niharika and Dolly. The duo always set friendship goals behind-the-scenes, and it’s always fun to see them in contrast to their rivalry on screen.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Akshay Bindra Exits From Show

As per several media reports circulating on the web, actor Akshay Bindra, who appeared as male lead Raunak in Zee TV’s one of the longest-running shows, Kumkum Bhagya, has exited the show. Also, for the past few days he has also not been seen in any sequence. Also, as per the reports, the show is likely to end in September, which currently casts Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul.

6) Tanish Mahendru To Replace Ranvijay In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Actor Tanish Mahendru, who was last seen in Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua, is all set to enter the StarPlus iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. He will replace the character of Ranvijay, who is Pari’s (Shagun Sharma) lover. If you have missed the exclusive news, you can check out the article below.

7) Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Set To Go Off-Air

Ekta Kapoor’s recently launched show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, starring Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in the lead, is all set to go off-air soon. Despite the crazy fandom of Harshad and Shivangi, the show failed to garner viewership and gain better TRP. The show is set to end in the month of September. We have exclusively broken this news. In case you missed it, check the link below.

