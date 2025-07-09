Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (Naya Season) Spoiler: Vinayak Catches Rishabh With Another Girl, Bhagyashree Shocked

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season is a new Sony TV show featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Vinayak gets jailed, after which everyone comes to meet him. Vinayak gets angry and accuses Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) of whatever is happening with him.

In the upcoming episode, Vinayak looks determined and vows to catch Rishabh red-handed. As Rishabh goes into a room in the building, Vinayak follows him and decides to expose him in front of everyone. Vinayak brings everyone to expose Rishabh while Bhagyshree (Shivangi Joshi) tries to make him understand.

Vinayak knocks on the door, and Rishabh opens it, leaving everyone shocked. Vinaya enters the room and shows everyone that this is the girl Rishabh is cheating Bhagyshree with, and Rishabh stays silent while Bhagyshree is shocked. However, the girl sits facing her back, and it will be interesting to see who that girl is.

Will Rishabh get exposed today?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.