Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Spoiler: Bhagyashree And Rishabh Trapped Together In Darkness – Will This Bring Them Closer?

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Vinayak rejecting Rishabh’s proposal of Purab and Revathi’s marriage. However, Revathi goes against Vinayak, taking a stand for Purab and Rishabh (Harshad Chopda), sharing her decision to marry Purab.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 50 airing on 22 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates as Bhagyashree goes missing. Due to a power cut, darkness spreads everywhere. However, Padma expresses her worries for Bhagyashree as she goes missing. She asks Vinayak to find Bhagyashree, as she is scared of the darkness.

At the same time, Bhagyashree and Rishabh are pushed into a dark room. Rishabh switches on his flashlight, where Bhagyashree cries and begs to help her go out. In the emotional moment, she asks Rishabh why he is doing this to her, questioning if he hates her so much that he is crossing every limit. But Rishabh tries to explain to her that someone has locked them together.

Vinayak senses Bhagyashree’s presence in a room, and he also asks his son to break the lock. However, Rishabh comes out first with Bhagyashree following him, holding his hand, leaving Vinayak shocked. He questions what Rishabh is doing here.

Will Rishabh be able to improve things between him and Bhagyashree?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.