Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 Trailer Review (Star Plus): 25 years of nostalgia hits you, so does Tulsi

“Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath.” The anticipation is right on its peak. It’s the 25 years of nostalgia and we are all elated to see Smriti Irani back on the screen. Ekta Kapoor is hitting the right notes of the audience like always, and the moment he announced the comeback of India’s most loved shows, our eyes were yearning to get it finally onboard.

And we have it there! The trailer has dropped. It speaks what we all feel. It starts with a family of four, having lunch together at an eatery. We see a television there, giving glimpses of Tulsi, and where she left 25 years ago. The family reflects our emotions, remembering the show, and of course Smriti Irani.

The fact that she is back on the screen also makes it quite a deal. But she is back for us. For the audience, and the love for her craft of course. Star Plus got her back to us. And that says it enough, that just like the family in the trailer, the new season will get going on the right emotions.

Emotions that mirror culture. The culture of every household in India. Well, you might say times have changed. But Kyunki Saan Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is timeless. It can never lose the charm. That smile. The welcoming lure. All of it pulled you towards the annals of Tulsi, back then. And this time too, it will pull all of us. And from how we see the nostalgia has brushed upon, it will be better than ever.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, is all set to premiere on Star Plus on July 29 at 10:30 PM. Marking the return of one of Indian television’s most iconic shows, the new season brings back Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in their beloved roles. Adding to the nostalgia and excitement, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan have also been confirmed to join the cast. With its original theme song by Priya Bhattacharya, the series promises to blend timeless emotions with a fresh chapter in the legendary saga.

The promo has opened to warm audience responses and it is said to be a TRP churner for sure.

IWMBuzz will keep updating the space with more information soon.